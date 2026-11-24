Kazakhstan's Gold Deposit Remains in Pre-Production Stage Pending 2026 Licensing

The Aymanday gold deposit, located 15 kilometers southwest of Ekibastuz, remains in the pre-production stage as TОО "Dostyk-2023" seeks a mining license for open-pit extraction. The project, dormant for approximately 40 years, is currently in the licensing phase, with public hearings scheduled for mid-December 2026. No extraction has yet begun.

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The company's four-year work plan targets the extraction of 182,200 tonnes of ore. The planned production profile is front-loaded in the second year, which accounts for 94,500 tonnes, or roughly 52% of the total. The first year is allocated 11,000 tonnes, the third year 55,000 tonnes, and the fourth year 21,700 tonnes. These figures represent planned volumes subject to licensing approval and operational start, not current output.

The deposit's estimated total gold endowment is approximately 2.13 tonnes. This breakdown includes 225 kg of probable reserves within 157,100 tonnes of ore (1.43 g/t). The remaining resources are split into identified categories of 325.5 kg in 240,200 tonnes of ore (1.35 g/t) and inferred resources of 1,581.4 kg in 419,800 tonnes of ore (3.77 g/t). The inferred category, which comprises the majority of the gold tonnage, reflects lower geological confidence than the proven or probable reserves.

Historical records indicate the site was discovered between 1969 and 1972, with active mining occurring from 1977 to 1986. "Dostyk-2023" acquired exploration license No. 1940 in early 2023, valid through 2029. Between 2023 and 2025, the company conducted a revision of Soviet-era geological data, explored the northeastern sector, and defined ore body boundaries according to KAZRC standards. Engineering geological conditions, groundwater regimes, and ore processing methods were studied during the 2024-2025 period. The reserve and resource estimate report was placed on the state balance sheet by the beginning of 2026.

According to corporate data, the company's total payments to the state budget and social funds from 2023 to 2026 amount to 4.24 million tenge, with 3.12 million tenge attributed to taxes. The peak contribution occurred in 2024 at 1.99 million tenge. These financial flows reflect the preparatory and exploration phase costs rather than production revenue.