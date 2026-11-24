Philippines to Mandate Reduced Sodium in Packaged Foods via House Bill 7666

Filipino human rights advocates and medical professionals are urging legislators to mandate reduced sodium levels in packaged food products. This initiative aims to curb the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases, which are increasingly diagnosed in children.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Regulatory load. Food factory

Experts liken the proposed changes to recalibrating a kitchen mechanism: manufacturers are encouraged to reformulate high-salt recipes. Such adjustments are expected to alleviate pressure on the healthcare system and protect the health of the working-age population.

"We are talking about reformulating products that originally contain excessive salt. Our goal is to reduce the prevalence of non-communicable diseases among all demographic groups, including children,” explained Kim Luis Areno, project manager at Imagine Law.

The 20th Congress of the Philippines is currently reviewing three related bills. The lead document is Bill No. 7666, known as the "Iwas Alat, Iwas Sakit” Law (Avoid Salt, Avoid Sickness), drafted by former House of Representatives speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Statistics underscore the urgency of the issue: cardiovascular diseases claim the lives of more than 60,000 Filipinos annually, accounting for nearly 20% of all deaths. Under the proposed legislation, the Department of Health would establish strict sodium thresholds for processed meat, instant noodles, and sauces.

Regulatory requirements will tighten for all market participants:

Regular monitoring of product composition.

A ban on misleading labels claiming "reduced sodium content.”

Technical support for small businesses transitioning to new standards.

Fines, product recalls, and revocation of certificates for violations.

"Every dollar invested in reducing salt consumption yields twelve dollars in savings on treatment. This is a cost-effective strategy for the state,” noted Bettina Sirsenia, chair of the Philippine Society of Pediatric Nephrology.