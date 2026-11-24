Uzbekistan holds 102,000 tons of gasoline to cover two months of demand

Uzbekneftegaz has established a fuel reserve of 102,000 tons of gasoline at the Bukhara refinery and the company's fuel depots. The state-owned enterprise calculated that this stockpile is sufficient to cover two months of demand. This inventory level represents an increase of 25,000 tons compared to the same period in the previous year.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Александр Васильев is licensed under Все права защищены Aerial photography of an oil plant with storage tanks

The company currently offers a daily average of 4,600 tons of fuel for exchange trading, with 4,300 tons consisting of AI-92 gasoline. Uzbekneftegaz stated that it is prepared to adjust daily volumes based on market demand, scaling up to 8,000 tons and subsequently to 10,000 tons if necessary.

These increases in supply are typically triggered during periods of cold weather. Low temperatures often restrict the operation of natural gas filling stations, compelling drivers to switch to liquid fuel. This shift creates the most sensitive balance between supply and demand on the exchange.

Market dynamics are further influenced by uncertainty regarding the status of gas stations. Rumors of potential closures have prompted some fuel stations to increase their purchases of gasoline in advance. While this behavior does not always reflect immediate actual demand, it mechanically increases pressure on prices by creating an expectation of shortage.

Despite fluctuations in market demand, the base trading conditions remain stable. Since April, the initial price per ton of gasoline offered by Uzbekneftegaz at auctions has held at 14 million soums. This price acts as an anchor, distinguishing the manufacturer's fundamental price from the market premium driven by seasonal factors and trader sentiment.

The Ministry of Energy previously clarified that AI-80 gasoline, which occasionally appears in exchange trading, is designated exclusively for industrial processing needs. It is not part of the supply for the retail market and does not enter sales channels at standard gas stations, thereby excluding its influence on consumer prices in the passenger vehicle segment.