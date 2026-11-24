Munich Converts BMW Office for 600 Ukrainian Refugees

Munich is converting a former BMW office building into a residential center for Ukrainian refugees, with the first residents expected to arrive in mid-December 2026. The 40,000-square-meter facility is planned to accommodate approximately 600 people.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mirek Pruchnicki, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Ukrainian refugees

The building was originally slated for demolition to make way for a mixed-use development of offices, hotels, and apartments. Instead, the owner has leased the premises to the city for five years. This move comes as Munich aims to accept about 200 refugees monthly, following the loss of roughly 1,600 housing spots over the past year due to the closure of temporary centers.

According to Welt, city authorities intend to equip a second former BMW office for another 600 people by the end of 2027. The specific costs for the conversion and the rental fees for the first building have not been disclosed.

The expansion of housing infrastructure occurs as Kyiv seeks the return of draft-age men. Data from the Unity Hub, a consultancy center opened in Berlin in April, suggests low traction for these efforts: in six months, the center received about 60 inquiries regarding returns to Ukraine, only three of which came from draft-age men. It remains unclear if those individuals returned; most applicants stated they would only consider returning after the cessation of hostilities.

While diplomatic efforts continue-including a temporary truce in the Aleski area that facilitated the evacuation of nearly 800 civilians-municipal actions in Munich, such as the five-year lease and the installation of beds and kitchens, indicate that local authorities expect the demand for refugee housing to persist in the long term.