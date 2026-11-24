Brazil set to begin cancer vaccine trials in first half of 2027

Brazil is set to begin patient enrollment for therapeutic cancer vaccine clinical trials in the first half of 2027, according to Health Minister Alexandre Padilha during a visit to London. The initiative stems from an agreement between the Brazilian Ministry of Health and the University of Oxford, with practical development assigned to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mateus Figueiredo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Biologist studying cancer 01

The trial design specifically tests the technology within the country's Unified Health System (SUS). By including SUS institutions alongside specialized centers like the A. C. Camargo Cancer Center, the project aims to validate the vaccine's efficacy in Brazil's real-world healthcare infrastructure rather than solely in isolated research settings.

In parallel, domestic manufacturing capacity for high-complexity biologics is being established. AstraZeneca and Brazil's Bionovis have signed an agreement to create a national platform for monoclonal antibodies. This collaboration focuses on technology transfer to enable local production, reducing reliance on imports for therapies that target tumors with minimal damage to healthy tissue.

These moves expand a bilateral partnership launched in October 2025. The cooperation is reciprocal, with the UK having previously piloted community health agent methods inspired by the Brazilian SUS model.