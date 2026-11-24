France's National Wealth Growth Slows to 1.2% Amid Structural Asset Shifts

By the end of 2025, France's national wealth reached 20,196 billion euros, marking a 1.2% increase. This growth rate represents a sharp deceleration compared to the 3.1% expansion recorded in 2024 and the 3.0% contraction in 2023. Since 2022, the average annual growth in national wealth has lagged behind the volume of economic production, a trend driven primarily by a decline in land prices.

The divergence in asset classes explains this shift in dynamics. Non-financial assets, which are predominantly held by households, grew in 2025, driven by rising building values and a slight recovery in overall land prices. Conversely, financial wealth, encompassing deposits, securities, and other financial instruments, experienced a moderate decline over the same period.

Until 2022, French national wealth had grown faster than annual production for more than two decades. The current situation marks a regime change where contributions from the construction sector and land holdings are no longer sufficient to offset the slowing growth rates characteristic of the previous cycle.

The Index developed by INSEE in collaboration with the Banque de France measures this aggregate change in the value of material and financial assets. By filtering out temporary market valuation fluctuations, the metric highlights a sustained structural shift in which asset values are no longer outpacing the gross creation of new economic value.