Venezuela Reinstates Direct U. S. Air Link for Energy and Diaspora Travel

Direct air service between Houston, U. S., and Caracas, Venezuela, will resume on January 12, 2027. United Airlines is reinstating the route, which has been inactive since 2017.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aeroprints.com, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ VQ-BIX Canadair CRJ Iraero (7272441550)

The airline plans to operate one daily flight on the line. According to Carlos Rangel, the company's regional manager, the route will have a capacity of approximately 5,000 passenger seats per month.

The scheduled itinerary includes a departure from the U. S. at 23:55, with an arrival at Simón Bolívar International Airport (Maiquetía) at 06:00. The return flight from Caracas is scheduled to depart at 09:00, landing in Houston at 12:35.

The restoration of this transport link is aimed at meeting the needs of the energy sector, given Houston's specialization as an oil and gas hub, as well as ensuring mobility for the Venezuelan diaspora.