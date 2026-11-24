Kazakhstan's Exports Hit $68.4B as Oil Revenue Surges on Price Spikes Despite Production Cuts

Kazakhstan's merchandise exports rose by 18.1% over the first nine months of 2026, adding $10.5 billion to the total volume, which reached $68.4 billion. More than four-fifths of this increase was driven by the ten largest export categories, with oil and metals accounting for three-quarters of that growth.

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The oil sector generated $33.7 billion in revenue, a 13.5% increase compared to the same period last year, despite a contraction in physical production. Revenue dynamics were uneven: after a 2.5% decline in the first half of the year, exports surged 43.5% in the third quarter to $14.8 billion. This spike in July through September resulted from a combination of volume and price factors, as exports totaled 19.9 million tons while the customs value per barrel rose 50.4% year-over-year to $97.3.

Conversely, physical crude oil production fell by 8.3% to 69.4 million tons over the nine-month period. The decline affected all three major mega-projects: Tengiz saw a 12% drop to 26.7 million tons, Karachaganak decreased by 18% to 7.5 million tons, and Kashagan fell 6% to 12.8 million tons. These reductions were attributed to technical incidents and external factors, including a January fire at Tengiz, drone attacks on CPC infrastructure in November 2025, and recent tanker attacks in the Black Sea that increased freight and insurance costs while causing temporary shipment stoppages. Additionally, Karachaganak production dropped by 400,000 to 450,000 tons in September due to scheduled maintenance. In response to these disruptions, the government revised its annual production forecast downward from 100 million tons to 96 million tons, a 3.4% decrease from the previous year. In September, the CPC commissioned a new offloading unit, restoring operations at three berths.

Among the top ten export items, copper cathodes and copper ores/concentrates held the second and fourth positions, respectively. Revenue from cathodes increased by 68.5% to $4.2 billion, driven by a 40.5% price rise to $13,400 per ton and a 20.4% increase in physical exports, even as domestic smelting volumes slightly decreased by 1.2%. Ores and concentrates generated $2.9 billion, a 35% increase, which was entirely price-driven (up 44.2%) as physical volumes fell by 6.3%.

Other notable trends within the top ten categories included:

Uranium: Revenue of $3.7 billion (up 29.2%), supported by a 22.5% increase in shipments.

High-carbon ferrochrome: $1.3 billion (up 3.0%), where price increases offset a 9.3% decline in volumes.

Soft wheat: $1.3 billion (up 33.1%).

Unrefined silver ($1.1 billion, up 116.1%) and sulfur ($1.1 billion, up 130.9%), both experiencing value increases of two to three times.

Animal feed: $660 million (up 55.1%).

Natural gas: The only top-ten category with negative momentum, falling 41.1% to $588 million.

Analysis of products with revenue exceeding $25 million revealed significant growth in specific niches. The standout was banknotes (HS code 490700), where revenue increased 171-fold to $539.2 million, with nearly the entire amount ($537.6 million) attributed to shipments to the United States in June and July. Other sectors with substantial gains included:

Rapeseed seeds: A 46-fold increase to $55.1 million, with Andorra, China, the UK, and Iran as key buyers.

Industrial equipment for material processing with heating: An 11-fold rise to $25.2 million, primarily driven by exports to Uzbekistan.

Non-ferrous metals products: Tungsten ores and concentrates increased 5.9-fold to $348.5 million, while casing and drilling pipes rose 6.2-fold to $58.8 million.

Agricultural and industrial products: Beef carcasses grew 3.2-fold to $110.9 million, and tobacco-containing products increased 4.1-fold to $53.8 million.