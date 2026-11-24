Kazakhstan to stabilize off-season vegetable prices via state-backed electricity cost relief

Kazakhstan is preparing a state-backed mechanism to stabilize prices on greenhouse tomatoes and cucumbers during the off-season. At a meeting chaired by Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, officials outlined a policy in which the government will help large agricultural enterprises reduce electricity costs, while producers commit to maintaining stable wholesale prices.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Greenhouse with cucumbers and tomatoes

The Ministry of Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture have identified 40 large greenhouse enterprises to participate in this initiative. For 14 of these firms that currently purchase electricity on the wholesale market, the option of transitioning to retail tariffs is under consideration. The Ministry of Energy is tasked with developing the corresponding regulatory framework in coordination with other government agencies.

On the meat and dairy front, regional authorities plan to increase the number of "Sogym-FEST" agricultural fairs, allowing consumers to purchase meat directly from producers. Officials are also studying additional measures to regulate beef and mutton exports to ensure adequate supply in the domestic market.

Regarding dairy products, the government has noted a year-to-date price increase: raw milk prices rose by 6.4%, factory wholesale prices increased by 5.4%, and consumer prices went up by 5.8%. To slow this trend, the government proposes that raw material suppliers and processors sign memorandums to stabilize prices.

Food inflation in Kazakhstan stood at 0.2% in October on a monthly basis. On a year-over-year basis, price growth slowed to 7.6% in October, down from 8.5% in September. Specific items have seen price declines; for instance, cucumber prices dropped by 34.4% year-over-year in October 2026.

To manage this situation, authorities have launched an information system for monitoring food inflation. The platform tracks commodity prices by region and category and helps identify the drivers of price increases.

Following the meeting, regional administrators (akims) were instructed to strengthen price monitoring and organize more fairs. Previously, in September, the government required akims to stockpile vegetables, particularly potatoes, for the winter and spring seasons to prevent sharp price hikes.