Singapore Non-Oil Exports Surge 45.8% in Q3 2026 Driven by Electronics

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) surged 45.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, according to data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG). This growth was driven primarily by a 117% increase in electronic component shipments, signaling a significant shift in the country's production capacity and global supply chain role rather than mere investment announcements.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Basile Morin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Singapore, central business district

The sector's expansion is specific and measurable: integrated circuit exports rose 83.2%, disk drive exports jumped 313.7%, and personal computer shipments increased 166.3%. EnterpriseSG noted that this high-tech output has created immediate operational pressure on the local market, with 38% of electronics firms and 45% of precision engineering companies expecting to raise average selling prices in the fourth quarter.

While EnterpriseSG raised its full-year 2026 NODX growth forecast to 30-32%-a sharp increase from the previous 14-16% estimate-citing sustained demand for AI-related hardware, this sector-specific boom does not equate to broad-based national income growth. The EDB reported that 54% of electronics firms and 56% of precision engineering businesses anticipate improved foreign shipment volumes in Q4, which may boost labor demand but does not guarantee real income gains for households outside these high-growth niches. The system-level consequence remains concentrated within the electronics and precision engineering supply chains, leaving broader economic resilience dependent on whether wage indexation can keep pace with potential inflationary pressures on housing and basic costs.