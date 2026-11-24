Brazil Shifts Fiscal Burden to Corporate Sector in 50 Billion Real Deficit Cut

Brazil's lower house of congress has begun reviewing a fiscal adjustment package aimed at reducing the national budget deficit by 50 billion reais. The government plans to extract between 32 billion and 38 billion reais of this amount specifically from the corporate sector, a move that shifts the primary financial burden to businesses rather than other economic agents.

Photo: https://www.bcb.gov.br/ Banco Central do Brasil

The proposed measures rely on three specific mechanisms to alter cash flow and tax liabilities. The first involves tightening the system of presumed profits. Following a 10 percent reduction in tax exemptions last year, authorities intend to expand the tax base by an additional 10 percent. This approach increases state revenue by presuming higher corporate profits without formally raising tax rates, effectively adjusting the calculation foundation rather than the statutory percentage.

The second mechanism restricts the use of tax credits. Under current rules, companies offset future tax payments against overpayments. New regulations would require businesses to settle current obligations with liquid cash while delaying the refund of overpaid amounts. This change creates a direct liquidity constraint, forcing firms to maintain higher levels of ready cash to cover immediate liabilities, thereby reducing funds available for operational needs.

The third measure targets the Simples Nacional regime, a simplified tax system for small businesses. Economists, including Laura Carvalho, suggest lowering the revenue threshold for access to this regime from 4.8 million reais to 1.8 million reais. This reduction would force thousands of small entrepreneurs to exit the simplified framework and adopt more complex and costly tax structures, directly increasing their compliance costs and financial exposure.

Critics argue that these linear adjustments prioritize immediate revenue extraction over analyzing the economic efficiency of existing incentives. Maria Carolina Gontijo, a columnist for the publication Estadão, notes that this strategy replaces detailed assessment of which stimuli drive growth with simple mathematical pressure. Valery Kozlov, a regional economist, describes the 10 percent linear cuts as a temporary instrument rather than a development strategy, stating that the government is selecting the easiest path by shifting the burden of fiscal correction onto entrepreneurs who are most vulnerable to cash flow disruptions.