Madagascar Faces 30,000 Doctor Shortage Amid Rural Care Collapse

Madagascar's healthcare system is experiencing a severe staffing crisis, with a shortage of approximately 30,000 medical specialists, according to the 2024-2026 labor market analysis in the health sector (AMTS) released by the World Health Organization (WHO). The deficit is most acute in rural areas.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Hospital workers

In Basic Health Centers (CSB), the primary level of care, doctors are increasingly scarce. In Atsimondrano District, four of the 26 such centers have no doctors at all, with management falling to mid-level medical personnel. In Ambokijoka-Antanetikeliky Commune, a vacancy left by a doctor's recent retirement remains unfilled, and a midwife is currently performing the role of a physician.

The situation in rural districts is critical. According to the Ministry of Public Health, about 60% of rural CSBs are run by volunteers. In Ampahibe District, doctors work only in urban centers, while paramedics provide care in rural points. The lack of qualified specialists is driving residents in these areas to seek out traditional healers.

The root cause of this labor shortage is the disparity between departures and new hires. Over the past five years, the Ministry of Public Health has created only 800 budget-funded positions, while nearly 4,000 staff members have retired.

Dr. Abel Ranaivoson, a representative of the doctors' union, notes that the problem is not a lack of trained specialists but the state's inability to hire them. Sector financing remains low: under the draft 2027 finance law, healthcare is allocated 1,059 billion ariary, representing 5.72% of the total budget of 18,508 billion ariary. This figure falls far short of the Abuja target, which calls for African countries to devote at least 15% of their state budgets to medicine.

A further factor is the low attractiveness of the profession. Wage disparities encourage brain drain. Dr. Ranaivoson points out that even high-ranking civil servants are underpaid. By comparison, a surgeon in Madagascar earns about 1.1 million ariary per month, whereas a Malagasy doctor in France can earn between 5,000 and 10,000 euros per month, plus shift allowances.