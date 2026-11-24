Petrobras Boosts Exploration Budget 40.8% to Target Post-Pre-Salt Production

Petrobras has revised its investment priorities for the 2027-2031 period, increasing its budget for geological exploration by 40.8% compared to the previous 2026-2030 cycle, which allocated $7.1 billion for discovering new oil horizons. This shift reflects a transition from theoretical projections to actual findings, particularly after the company confirmed the presence of oil in at least three layers of the Morpho well in the Amazon River mouth basin (Marinha Equatorial region) in August. While commercial viability is still under analysis, Petrobras is modeling an active development phase, with production in Amapa state potentially beginning within seven years.

Photo: Petrobras , общественное достояние, через Wikimedia Commons Petrobras logo

The operational mechanism for this expansion involves a substantial increase in drilling activity. The company plans to drill approximately 50 wells over the next five years, expanding beyond the Marinha Equatorial region to include southern and southeast Brazilian shelves and international assets along the Atlantic coast of Africa. This marks a significant departure from the previous year's plan, which projected only 15 wells in the Marinha Equatorial region with a $2.5 billion budget, underscoring the immediate impact of recent discoveries on capital allocation.

Strategic urgency drives this shift, as Brazil's current production model relies heavily on pre-salt fields, which have accounted for 80% of national output since 2008. Company forecasts indicate these pre-salt resources will begin depleting by 2034. To avoid a potential transition from net exporter to importer by 2040, Petrobras aims to develop new frontiers such as the Amapa coast, where potential reserves are estimated at up to 41 billion barrels. Experts from the Firjan federation suggest that successful exploitation of these reserves, alongside other basins, could sustain Brazil's status as an oil producer for at least another century.

Currently, the industry is approaching a production peak of 5.3 million barrels per day by 2030. The new investments target the creation of an infrastructure and resource foundation to mitigate the inevitable decline in pre-salt basin output. Beyond the Amazon mouth basin, the company is focusing on four additional basins along the coasts of Amapa, Para, Maranhao, Piaui, Ceara, and Rio Grande do Norte. In October, Petrobras and its partner Qatar Energy acquired seven exploration blocks in the Ceara basin at an ANP auction.