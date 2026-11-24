Brazil PT Faction Challenges Fiscal Strategy via Proposed Interest Rate Cap

Internal tensions within Brazil's governing Workers' Party (PT) are intensifying as a faction in the Chamber of Deputies organizes a seminar in Brasília to challenge the current economic strategy of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government. The event aims to identify alternatives to the administration's fiscal approach, featuring economist André Lara Resende, a co-architect of the Real Plan and former head of BNDES, as the keynote speaker. Bruno Moretti, the minister of planning, is also scheduled to participate in the discussions.

Photo: Пленарное заседание Конгресса by Сенат Бразилии, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Meeting of the Senate of the Brazilian Parliament

The core of the dispute centers on the mechanism for fiscal adjustment. The left wing of PT argues that the package of measures designed by Moretti is either insufficient or improperly distributed, seeking instead to leverage monetary policy as a primary tool for economic influence. Lara Resende advocates for a radical reassessment of the relationship between interest rates and national debt.

Resende's central thesis posits that lowering the baseline interest rate is the critical lever for resolving fiscal imbalances. To support this, he proposes the creation of a National Fiscal-Monetary Council (CFMN) to set medium-term targets spanning four to five years, shifting away from short-term planning horizons.

The proposed mechanism relies on a rigid formula to calculate the limit for the baseline rate, defined as the sum of the target inflation rate, currently at 3%, and the estimated potential economic growth rate of 2.5%. Under this model, the final rate limit would be capped at 5.5%. The suggested trajectory for achieving this target includes a gradual reduction of the rate to 7.5% annually within 12 months and the maintenance of a temporary 2% "precautionary spread" that would be reduced as the system stabilizes.

To mitigate the primary risk of this strategy-potential devaluation of the real due to capital outflows-Resende suggests utilizing the Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves for market interventions.

However, the concept faces significant criticism within professional economic circles. John H. Cochrane, the American economist cited by Resende, has stated that such an approach lacks historical precedent and has not been tested in practice. Cochrane argues that the model could only succeed if accompanied by deep, long-term fiscal corrections, including the abolition of minimum wage indexation, a move that fundamentally contradicts the PT's social agenda.

The economic discourse in Brazil is thus shifting from simple budget cuts to attempts to alter the institutional architecture governing the relationship between the Central Bank and the Ministry of Planning, although a convergence point between Resende's theoretical framework and the political reality of the Lula government has yet to be established.