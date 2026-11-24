Venezuela Broiler Output Hits Record 824,825 Metric Tons in 2025

U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) data indicates that Venezuela's broiler production reached 824,825 metric tons in 2025, marking a 50% increase over the previous year. This output represents the culmination of a trend initiated in 2023, driven by the systematic modernization of the poultry supply chain rather than isolated investment announcements.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Poultry farm worker with a tray of eggs in front of the incubator

The capacity expansion relies on the deployment of automated poultry houses designed to optimize physiological conditions and reduce production costs. Industry leaders have established partnerships with international suppliers to integrate advanced herd management technologies, creating a functional infrastructure that supports higher throughput. Consequently, broiler meat has become competitively priced relative to other protein sources, sustaining a decade-high level of consumption despite stagnant purchasing power and an inflation rate forecasted at 220% for 2026. This stability is underpinned by low operational expenses and fixed prices for key feed inputs, specifically corn and soybean meal.

FAS projects that production will stabilize at 830,000 metric tons in 2026 as the market absorbs the sharp supply surge from the prior year. Data from the first half of 2026 confirms this trajectory, with monthly average output at 67,146 tons, closely matching previous levels. To maintain this production baseline, the sector requires approximately 1.57 million metric tons of yellow corn, highlighting the dependency on stable raw material supply chains.