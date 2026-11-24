Kyrgyzstan to tie investor tax breaks to job creation and capital investment

Authorities in Kyrgyzstan are proposing the introduction of unified rules for granting tax incentives to investors who enter into agreements with the government. The move aims to create a structured framework for how companies receive tax breaks and the obligations they must meet in return.

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Under the proposed system, companies seeking tax relief will be required to provide a detailed justification for the incentives. This process involves calculating the potential losses to the state budget and defining specific commitments regarding capital investment and the creation of new jobs.

The proposal includes a mechanism for accountability: if an investor fails to fulfill the agreed-upon conditions, the government will have the authority to terminate the tax incentives. This shift moves the process toward a performance-based model, where financial benefits are tied directly to demonstrated economic contributions.