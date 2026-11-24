National Institute for Strategic Initiatives: 15.8% of Kyrgyzstan population temporarily absent

Based on the 2022 census of population and housing, approximately 1,009,500 people-representing 15.8% of Kyrgyzstan's permanent population-were temporarily absent. The data was presented by Altynai Omurbekova, chief expert at the National Institute for Strategic Initiatives under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, during the launch of a monograph titled "Migration Processes in Kyrgyzstan: Results of the 2022 Population and Housing Census."

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Labor Migration and External Flows

Of those absent, 88.1% (964,600 people) were away for work. Specifically, 876,900 individuals were located abroad, with the majority residing in Russia. Additionally, 199,400 people had departed the country for periods exceeding one year.

The geographical distribution of labor migration remains highly concentrated. Between 85% and 90% of migrants travel to Russia, which in turn serves as the source for approximately 93% of recorded financial remittances. Kazakhstan remains the second primary destination, while an increasing number of citizens are moving to Turkey, South Korea, and the UAE. Since 2023, the United Kingdom has also emerged as a destination.

Internal Mobility and Regional Shifts

Domestic migration patterns show that 625,900 people changed their place of residence within the country; women accounted for 62.4% of this group.

Omurbekova identified specific hubs of attraction and areas of outflow:

Growth areas: Bishkek and the Chuy Region, as well as the city of Osh in the south. The Chuy Region recorded a positive balance of 136,800 people. Bishkek's balance was smaller, at plus 2,800, as the city simultaneously attracts new residents and sees people move to its suburban belt.

Bishkek and the Chuy Region, as well as the city of Osh in the south. The Chuy Region recorded a positive balance of 136,800 people. Bishkek's balance was smaller, at plus 2,800, as the city simultaneously attracts new residents and sees people move to its suburban belt. Outflow areas: The Batken Region saw a decrease of 53,100 people, the Jalal-Abad Region decreased by 36,900, and the Naryn Region by 26,900.

Outlook to 2035

According to the institute's findings, labor migration is not a temporary phenomenon but a structural factor in the country's development, a trend expected to persist until 2035. Omurbekova characterized migration as a rational choice made by citizens to increase their earnings, noting that the state's priority should be to ensure the legality, safety, and regulation of these movements.