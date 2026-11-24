Kyrgyz grain harvest rose 27.8%, but country still imports 450,000 tonnes

Kyrgyzstan has seen a broad increase in the harvest of primary agricultural crops for 2026, with several sectors producing volumes that exceed domestic demand. According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, the gross output of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries grew by 6.5% between January and September 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

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Grain and Crop Production

The 2026 harvest shows a significant increase in grain output. As of October 23, 2026, total grain threshing reached 2.294 million tonnes, a 27.8% increase (499,400 tonnes) over the previous year. The growth was most pronounced in wheat and barley, which saw production rises of 44.9% (747,100 tonnes) and 45.3% (689,000 tonnes), respectively.

Other crop gains include:

Corn (for grain): 854,000 tonnes (+6.5%)

854,000 tonnes (+6.5%) Potatoes: 1.2099 million tonnes (+4.5%)

1.2099 million tonnes (+4.5%) Sugar beets: 540,000 tonnes (+7.5%)

540,000 tonnes (+7.5%) Fruit and berries: 399,700 tonnes (+2.9%)

399,700 tonnes (+2.9%) Melons and gourds: 298,500 tonnes (+2.1%)

Conversely, vegetable production fell by 5.5% to 1.1939 million tonnes, a decline attributed in part to a reduction in planted areas.

Self-Sufficiency and the Import Gap

The country exhibits high self-sufficiency levels in specific categories. For the period of January-August 2026, domestic production exceeded physiological needs for vegetables and melons (198.3%), potatoes (164.4%), and milk (134.8%). Livestock production also trended upward from January to September, with egg production rising by 23.2%, meat by 3.9%, and milk by 2.2%.

However, structural gaps remain in other staples. Self-sufficiency levels for bread products (grain equivalent) stood at 85.9%, meat at 79.8%, and eggs at 87.7%. Significant dependencies persist for sugar (60.3%), vegetable oil (45.1%), and fruit and berries (30%).

The reliance on imports is most acute for vegetable oil (66.2% imported), grains and bread products (47.9%), and fruits and berries (41.8%). Between January and August 2026, Kyrgyzstan imported 450,300 tonnes of grain, 165,900 tonnes of vegetables, and 124,800 tonnes of fruit and berries.

Market Interventions: Apples and Sugar

The government has recently implemented temporary import restrictions to support domestic growers. In October 2026, a ban on apple imports was introduced until February 1, 2027. This follows a projected 2026 apple harvest of 179,400 tonnes from 26,324 hectares of orchards, which the Ministry of Agriculture believes is sufficient to meet internal demand. For context, 11,000 tonnes of apples were imported and 3,500 tonnes exported between January and August.

The situation with sugar is more complex. While sugar beet harvests rose by 7.5% (383,200 tonnes), domestic factories are expected to produce only 79,000 to 84,000 tonnes of sugar for the 2026-2027 season-roughly 66% to 70% of the annual national requirement of 189,000 tonnes. To manage this gap, a six-month ban on white sugar imports was enacted on November 16, 2026, with provisions for the government to lift the ban if shortages occur.