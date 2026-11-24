Canadian Coast Guard extends Amundsen access to 72°N for sea-ice study

The Canadian Coast Guard has extended scientific access to western Baffin Bay later into the freeze-up season than previously permitted, allowing the research icebreaker Amundsen to operate at latitudes up to 72 degrees north through late November.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Jeremy Potter NOAA/OAR/OER., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Arctic research

This shift in operational timing enabled 39 scientists from Canada, Switzerland, and France to track the immediate formation of sea ice and observe the prevalence of "new ice"-ice formed within the current season-as opposed to multi-year ice that survives the summer melt. Dany Dumont, a professor at the University of Quebec at Rimouski and lead for the Cascades Expedition, stated that the vulnerability of this first-year ice to melting contributes to the warmer ocean temperatures and reduced ice cover currently observed in the region.

Operational Scope and Methodology

Departing from Iqaluit on October 29 and concluding in Quebec City on November 25, the expedition visited four distinct sites along the east coast of Baffin Island, ranging from 71 to 75 degrees north. Because of the remote nature of these high-latitude zones, the team deployed drones and small craft to collect data on ocean surface salinity, temperature, wave formation, and the physical characteristics of the ice.

The research is a collaborative effort between the Institut nordique du Québec, the Swiss Polar Institute, and the French Polar Institute. This phase follows a previous August expedition along the west coast of Greenland, where the crew studied the release of freshwater from melting glaciers.

Impact on Navigation and Infrastructure

Project leader Jean-Éric Tremblay noted that the volume of freshwater entering the bay from land-based glaciers directly affects the hardness and stability of the sea ice. The data collected is intended to refine predictive models for sea ice cover, which serve as a practical tool for governments and coastal communities that rely on accurate forecasts for maritime navigation in the Arctic.