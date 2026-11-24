Daily cannabis use surpasses alcohol among Canadians under 50

Daily cannabis use in Canada has surpassed daily alcohol consumption among adults under 50, according to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. The research, led by André McDonald, a postdoctoral researcher at the Peter Boris Centre for Addiction Research at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, estimates that approximately 1.8 million Canadians consume cannabis daily. In contrast, 5.2% of adults reported drinking alcohol every day, while 8.5% smoked cigarettes daily.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Data analysis on the industrial hemp plantation

The study, which utilized data from 99,920 respondents to Statistics Canada's 2023-2024 Canadian Community Health Survey, identifies this shift as a generational change in substance use patterns. For adults under 50, cannabis is the preferred daily substance. However, this trend reverses for those aged 65 and older, where alcohol remains the dominant daily choice. At 65, daily alcohol consumption stands at 13% for men and 6.7% for women, compared to cannabis use of 3.3% and 2.3% respectively.

Demographic breakdowns reveal significant disparities. Among men aged 25 to 34, 10.8% reported daily cannabis use, compared to 2.9% for daily alcohol and 8% for daily cigarettes. In the same male age group, cannabis use is notably higher than alcohol use. For women aged 25 to 34, 6.8% reported daily cannabis consumption, against 1.2% for alcohol and 4.5% for cigarettes. The disparity is most pronounced among young women: 6.6% of those aged 18 to 24 reported using cannabis daily, while less than 1% reported daily alcohol use.

McDonald emphasizes the health implications of this shift, noting that daily cannabis consumption is strongly associated with cannabis use disorder. He highlights that approximately two-thirds of daily users smoke the substance rather than consuming edibles, exposing them to combustion byproducts similar to those found in cigarette smoke. This carries potential risks for pulmonary health. The study also points to evidence linking cannabis to psychotic disorders, mood disorders, and anxiety, though McDonald acknowledges that research into cannabis's long-term health effects is less extensive than that for alcohol and tobacco.

Jibran Khokhar, a researcher at the University of Western Ontario who was not involved in the study, describes the relationship between cannabis and mental health as an unresolved "chicken or egg" question. One theory suggests genetic or neural circuit factors predispose individuals to both mental health conditions and excessive cannabis use. Another posits that cannabis consumption, particularly during brain development, may cause mental health issues. A third factor is self-medication, where individuals with existing mental health disorders use cannabis to manage symptoms, a belief Khokhar notes is widespread despite the debate remaining open.

The study notes that while cannabis has been legal in Canada since 2018, self-reported data may still be influenced by residual stigma. It also did not distinguish between medical and non-medical daily use. McDonald projects that if current trends continue, cannabis will become the preferred substance for middle-aged Canadians within 10 to 15 years, making it an increasingly critical priority for public health strategies.