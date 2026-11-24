Defence ministry to brief Iqaluit residents on NORAD infrastructure upgrades and Arctic radar expansion

The Department of National Defence will hold a public engagement session in Iqaluit on Thursday evening to explain plans for modernizing North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) infrastructure and expanding Arctic defence capabilities. Officials are scheduled to brief residents on the forward operating location in the territory's capital and take questions about upcoming construction and operational changes.

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The session, planned for 7 to 9 p. m. at the cadet hall, follows a series of federal funding announcements made by Prime Minister Mark Carney's government earlier this year. These investments target specific logistical and surveillance assets intended to support military presence in the far north.

Infrastructure upgrades in Iqaluit

In March, the prime minister announced $32 million for upgrades to forward operating locations in Goose Bay, Inuvik, Iqaluit, and Yellowknife. The Iqaluit facility, built in the mid-1980s, currently includes hangars for six fighter jets and accommodations for up to 200 support personnel. The new funding will finance airfield improvements, new hangars, and facilities for ammunition, fuel, and warehousing. These forward operating locations serve as bases for dispatching aircraft to remote Arctic sites, holding fighter jets and maintenance infrastructure necessary for regional air operations.

Arctic radar and economic impact

Separately, the federal government allocated $6 billion toward Canada's contribution to an Arctic over-the-horizon radar system, a component of broader NORAD modernization efforts. This system is being developed in partnership with Australia and defence contractor BAE Systems Australia. It is designed to detect targets hundreds of kilometres beyond the range of conventional radar.

According to federal projections, this radar project is expected to contribute an estimated $290 million annually to Canada's gross domestic product and support approximately 2,270 jobs each year between 2026 and 2033. The upcoming engagement session in Iqaluit provides a direct channel for community members to inquire about the operational implications of these infrastructure and surveillance expansions in their territory.