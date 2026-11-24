Halifax plans community-owned housing for Cogswell District site

Treno Morton of the New Roots Community Land Trust presented plans for Parcel D in the Cogswell District to Halifax's community planning and economic development standing committee last week. The proposal seeks to convert this specific site into community-owned housing, a mechanism designed to bypass the speculative market where land value drives development decisions.

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The central change in urban access here is the potential shift in ownership structure. By using a community land trust model, the intent is to separate the cost of the land from the cost of the dwelling. This mechanism aims to keep housing affordable long-term, preventing the displacement that often follows when market-rate units are sold and later traded at inflated prices. For residents in the Cogswell District, this offers a tangible path to remaining in their neighbourhood despite broader pressure on rental rates and home prices.

Community land trusts operate by holding land in perpetuity for the benefit of a community. When a home is sold, the land portion is retained or transferred at a controlled value, while the structure may be sold at market price. This dual-pricing model reduces the barrier to entry for buyers with lower incomes, directly altering who can afford to live in a specific location.

The pitch to the committee highlights a shift from passive market reliance to active municipal support for alternative housing structures. While rezoning or initial plans do not guarantee immediate construction, the engagement with the planning committee signals a move toward institutionalizing non-market housing. For the people in the district, the practical consequence is the possibility of stable, affordable tenure in a neighbourhood that is otherwise subject to rapid price escalation.

Halifax's approach reflects a broader trend in Canadian cities to use planning tools to address documented housing shortages. By backing community land trusts, the city is intervening in the supply chain of housing production, not just regulation. This allows for a more precise control over who gains access to housing, ensuring that economic growth does not automatically equate to resident exclusion.

The success of the plan hinges on its ability to deliver physical units while maintaining the affordability mechanism. If approved, Parcel D would represent a concrete change in the housing landscape: a set of homes whose costs are structurally managed to remain within reach, offering a durable solution to the volatility of the traditional rental and purchase markets.