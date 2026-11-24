Political intervention in Silicon Valley: This decision erased billions in losses within minutes

Nvidia's board of directors officially reinstated Jensen Huang as the company's president and chief executive officer on Monday. The decision reversed a resignation that had occurred less than two weeks earlier, during which Huang stepped down amid a controversy involving a personal relationship with an individual suspected by U. S. intelligence agencies of spying for China, as well as reports of an extramarital affair with a subordinate at the firm. Board Chair Harvey C. Jones stated that the board believes Huang is the appropriate leader for Nvidia and that his return serves the best interests of the company's stockholders, employees, partners, and customers. Jones expressed full confidence in Huang as he resumes his leadership role.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NVIDIA Тайвань, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Дженсен Хуанг, генеральный директор NVIDIA

Huang, who co-founded the chip manufacturer in 1993, accepted the reinstatement in a statement expressing honor at returning to lead one of the world's most significant technology companies at the start of a new industrial revolution. He thanked the board, interim CEO Colette Kress, company staff, and shareholders, adding that he could not wait to get back to work. The decision marked a sharp reversal from the previous week, when Jones had stated during an earnings call that the company did not intend to bring Huang back as CEO.

Pressure and Market Reaction

The sudden change in the board's stance followed intense pressure from various quarters. Thousands of Nvidia employees and numerous business leaders signed a petition urging the company to rehire Huang. President Donald Trump also indicated support for Huang's return, stating in a social media post on Monday that the board made the correct decision to restore him to the CEO position. Trump asserted that the U. S. government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a national security risk and that his leadership was necessary for the success of both the company and the broader American economy. He also told CNBC that he had spoken directly with Nvidia's board regarding the reinstatement.

Market reaction to the news was immediate and significant. Following the announcement, Nvidia's stock surged nearly 30% in early trading. The positive move also helped buoy broader market sentiment, with the Nasdaq Composite Index erasing its losses from a steep sell-off the previous Friday. Analysts cited the company's critical role in the artificial intelligence industry as a primary driver of this response. Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives described Huang's earlier resignation as an economic and global markets issue, noting that the board effectively had no choice but to reverse course due to Nvidia's position as a linchpin in the global economy.

The initial controversy surrounding Huang's departure had drawn scrutiny toward Nvidia's business operations in China. Lawmakers questioned whether the company's AI chips were being sold in violation of U. S. export rules, given the suspected links between Huang's former partner and China's Ministry of State Security. However, the primary focus of the reinstatement appears to be the company's operational stability and its central role in financing and driving demand for advanced AI chips, rather than a formal resolution of export control compliance issues. Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge noted that Huang's unique ability to build Nvidia into an AI powerhouse and maintain a flat corporate structure makes him difficult to replace, a factor that likely contributed to the board's final decision.