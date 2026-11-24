PMGKAY survey reveals 13.2% national inclusion error in free foodgrain distribution

A comprehensive evaluation by the Union food ministry has revealed a gap between the policy intent and the actual implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), identifying a national inclusion error of 13.2%. This means a significant proportion of households receiving free foodgrains do not meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by the states.

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The disparity in targeting efficiency is most pronounced across different states. While the national average stands at 13.2%, the survey highlights severe outliers where inclusion errors are nearly triple the national mean. West Bengal leads with an error rate of 39.5%, closely followed by Tripura at 39.2% and Tamil Nadu at 38.7%, while Meghalaya recorded an error rate of 28.5%. These figures suggest a systemic failure in beneficiary verification and auditing within these specific state administrations.

The data further reveals a demographic divide in eligibility leaks, with urban areas exhibiting a higher inclusion error rate of 15.6% compared to 12.5% in rural regions. When comparing specific schemes, the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY)-designed for the poorest of the poor-showed a slightly tighter targeting efficiency with an inclusion error of 12.2%, whereas priority households saw a higher rate of 13.4%.

Despite these leakage patterns, the operational delivery side of the system appears robust. The survey, which covered 51,303 households and 4,939 licensed Fair Price Shops (FPS) across all 36 states and Union territories, found that 90.6% of beneficiaries are satisfied with FPS services and 94.9% are satisfied with the quality of the foodgrains. Furthermore, 99% of beneficiaries reported that the grains were consumed within the household, indicating that once the grains reach the beneficiary, they are utilised for their intended purpose of food security rather than being diverted to the open market.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, functioning under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), provides 5 kg of free foodgrains per person monthly for priority households and 35 kg per household monthly for AAY families, covering approximately 80 crore people. This "Concurrent Evaluation and Monitoring of NFSA-PMGKAY (2025-26)" was commissioned by the Department of Food and Public Distribution to scrutinize targeting efficiency, digital systems, and infrastructure readiness across the country.