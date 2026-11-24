Pakistani operatives infiltrate WhatsApp groups of Indian security and defence officials

Indian security and intelligence agencies have uncovered a targeted cyber espionage campaign involving the infiltration of private WhatsApp groups by Pakistani intelligence operatives. According to reports by PTI, approximately 13 to 14 groups used by personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and defence-civilian officials were breached, leading to a mandatory platform-wide audit across security installations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by MONUSCO Photos, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Army of Pakistan

The breach was executed through a sophisticated method of deception where operatives used spoofed or compromised Indian mobile numbers to gain entry. Once inside, these actors functioned as "silent members," avoiding interaction to remain undetected while monitoring internal chats and accessing shared documents. This pattern indicates a strategic effort to gather intelligence without triggering the typical alarms associated with active intruders.

A specific instance of this infiltration involved an operative impersonating a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist under the pseudonym 'Soniya.' This operative reportedly targeted a WhatsApp group consisting of defence-civilian officials. Intelligence sources suspect that some sensitive information may have been leaked from this group in exchange for monetary payments, highlighting a vulnerability where personal incentives intersect with security lapses.

In response to these discoveries, the agencies have issued strict directives to all affected forces and civilian defence organisations. The primary mandates include a comprehensive audit of all social communication platforms to identify and remove unauthorised members. Furthermore, there is a reinforced prohibition on the sharing of any official or classified data over such platforms.

The incident has prompted a broader reiteration of "cyber hygiene" guidelines. The shift in focus from simple monitoring to a full audit suggests that security agencies are now addressing a structural reliance on unsecured commercial messaging apps for official coordination-a bottleneck in secure communication that operatives have successfully exploited.