Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Trial Runs Set for May 2027 on Gujarat Segment

India's inaugural high-speed rail project is moving toward its testing phase, with trial runs on a 50-km segment in Gujarat expected to commence by May 2027. The trials will be concentrated on the stretch between Billimora and Surat, a critical section of the broader 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use High-speed train

Technically, the Billimora-Surat section has already achieved full electrification. The transition to the testing phase now depends on the completion of signalling infrastructure, which is projected to be finished by January. This timeline places the operational window for trial runs in April or May 2027.

The rolling stock for these trials is being developed by the state-owned BEML at its Bengaluru facility. The B28 trainsets are engineered to reach maximum speeds of 280 km/h. To manage these speeds safely, the corridor is being integrated with the Level-2 European Train Control System (ETCS). This signalling contract, valued at approximately ₹4,100 crore, is being executed by a joint venture between Siemens AG and DRA Infracon.

While the government aims to officially flag off the high-speed corridor by August 2027, the project has faced significant systemic delays. Total expenditures have risen to nearly ₹2 trillion, nearly double the original estimate of ₹1.08 trillion. These escalations and the missing of the initial 2022 deadline have been attributed primarily to land acquisition hurdles in Maharashtra and coordination challenges between Indian and Japanese authorities.

Parallel to the high-speed rail developments, the Ministry of Railways is reporting operational improvements in freight and passenger sectors. Freight volumes have seen an increase of 10% to 70% between April and October, generating an incremental revenue of ₹1,078 crore. This growth is the result of a structural shift away from slab-based rate systems toward rationalised pricing and containerisation for commodities such as fertilisers, cement, and foodgrains.

Regarding passenger traffic, volumes are projected to return to pre-pandemic levels during the 2026-27 period, with total passengers expected to exceed 8 billion this financial year. This recovery is supported by the introduction of 2,500 additional train services, while 38 of the 70 railway divisions now report punctuality rates exceeding 95%.