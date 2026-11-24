Indian Railways passenger traffic set to exceed pre-pandemic levels by fiscal year-end

Indian Railways is on track to recover its pre-pandemic passenger volumes, with traffic projected to reach approximately 820 crore by the end of the current fiscal year. This figure would surpass the 2019-20 benchmark of 808.6 crore, signaling a full return to baseline operational levels after several years of volatility.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Passenger turnover. Passenger train in the mountains

To sustain this growth and address surging demand, the Ministry of Railways has expanded its fleet by introducing roughly 2,500 new passenger trains over the last five years. This structural increase in capacity was particularly evident during the recent peak festive window. To accommodate the seasonal surge during Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath, the ministry deployed 18,000 additional trains, facilitating the movement of nearly 20 crore extra passengers-an 8% increase compared to the same festive period last year.

Beyond passenger transit, the national transporter is aggressively pursuing a larger slice of India's logistics market. Official data indicates that the railways' share of total freight transportation has grown from 27% to nearly 30%. This shift is being driven by a strategic diversification of the cargo basket, aimed at reducing reliance on traditional commodities and improving overall logistics efficiency to attract more commercial freight from road to rail.

While passenger traffic is expected to stabilise at pre-Covid levels by March 2027, the freight segment is projected to reach an all-time high, suggesting a pivot towards higher revenue generation through bulk commodity movement and improved network throughput.