Gaganyaan astronaut-designate Prasanth Nair calls for private sector space consortium

Air Commodore Prasanth Nair, a seasoned fighter and test pilot and Gaganyaan astronaut-designate, has called for the formation of a private-sector space consortium involving India's largest industrial houses to accelerate the development of advanced space technologies. Speaking on the sidelines of the 5th India International Space Conclave in New Delhi, the Kirti Chakra awardee suggested that conglomerates such as the Ambanis, Adanis, and Mahindras should collaborate to build capabilities comparable to global private ventures like SpaceX.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NASA/SpaceX, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ SpaceX Crew Dragon

According to Air Commodore Nair, the emergence of technologies such as the Starship and Crew Dragon demonstrates the efficacy of private-sector investment in space. He argued that for India to achieve similar milestones, including the development of a reusable launch vehicle, the domestic private sector must commit significant investment to the sector. This shift, he noted, is essential for establishing "space sovereignty," a concept that he linked with AI sovereignty as critical components of India's strategic autonomy.

Nair emphasized a multidisciplinary approach to this growth, stating that the government, ISRO, the Indian Air Force, IN-SPACe, the Indian Space Association (IspA), and the startup ecosystem must operate in a synchronized "mission mode" to secure India's interests in space.

Addressing the progress of the Gaganyaan mission, the astronaut-designate-known by the call sign "Papa'-highlighted the systemic challenges of building a human spaceflight programme from the ground up. Because India lacks a pre-existing human spaceflight infrastructure, Nair explained that technology development and crew training are evolving simultaneously. This process involves the creation of an entire operational ecosystem, including emergency launchpad escape protocols, orbital descent procedures, and maritime recovery operations, none of which were previously available in the country.

Regarding the sequence of the mission, Nair clarified the role of the first unmanned flight involving the humanoid robot Vyommitra. While the life support systems will not be fully utilized during the humanoid test, the mission serves as a critical proof of concept. The data gathered from Vyommitra will be used to make necessary adjustments before the manned mission proceeds, ensuring that the technical infrastructure is validated before human lives are put at risk.