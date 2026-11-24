FSSAI initiates prosecution against Bisleri over failed safety standards

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated prosecution against Bisleri, the nation's most prominent packaged water brand, after a sample failed to meet prescribed safety standards. While Bisleri maintains that its products are safe and undergo approximately 90 quality checks, the regulatory action has shifted the focus toward systemic compliance across an industry valued at nearly $4 billion.

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The scale of the impact is primarily driven by Bisleri's market position; the company holds an estimated 60% share of the packaged water sector. Because of this dominance, regulatory scrutiny of one leader often precipitates a broader industry correction. Reports indicate that investigations have already expanded beyond Bisleri to include other major players, including Coca-Cola's Kinley, PepsiCo's Aquafina, and Tata Consumer Products' Himalayan.

This enforcement comes at a critical structural juncture for the industry. In November 2024, packaged water was reclassified as a "high-risk food" category under the ambit of the FSSAI, following the removal of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) from this specific oversight role. This shift in regulatory architecture suggests a move away from the historically flexible enforcement that allowed both established brands and substandard counterfeit operations to operate with minimal friction.

Industry analysts point to a persistent gap between policy and implementation regarding purity and mineralisation. Lloyd Mathias, an independent director with a background in FMCG and telecom, notes that definitions surrounding mineral content and the addition of vitamins have remained fluid. He suggests that the industry has been relatively casual regarding labelling practices, contrasting this with the more rigid transparency found in developed markets.

The current situation draws parallels to the 2003 pesticide residue controversy in soft drinks uncovered by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), which forced a comprehensive review of food safety standards in India. The current FSSAI action appears to be triggering a similar systemic pivot, where the short-term reputational risk to a market leader serves as the catalyst for tightening quality controls and manufacturing processes across the entire sector.