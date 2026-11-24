Inox Air Products to set up electronic gas supply hub in Gujarat's Dholera

Inox Air Products is establishing a specialized electronic gas supply chain hub in Dholera, Gujarat, to support India's emerging semiconductor ecosystem. With an initial investment of under ₹500 crore, the project is designed to meet the critical demand for ultra-high-purity (UHP) gases required by upcoming semiconductor fabrication plants (fabs) and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) units.

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The infrastructure at the Dholera site consists of three primary components: an air separation unit, a dedicated warehouse, and a fulfillment centre for electronic gases. The project is currently in the construction and commissioning phases, with different timelines for each facility.

According to Diganta Kumar Sarma, Head of Strategy and Business Development at Inox Air Products, the ultra-high-purity nitrogen facility is the most advanced component and is expected to be commissioned within a few months. In contrast, the more complex electronic gas fulfillment centre is projected to become operational by mid-2027 or shortly thereafter.

The strategic placement of this hub in Dholera aligns with the government's push to create a semiconductor cluster. By localizing the production and distribution of UHP gases, the company aims to reduce reliance on imports and ensure a stable supply chain for the high-precision manufacturing processes essential for chip production.