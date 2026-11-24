China accelerates 60 GW Medog hydropower project near Arunachal border

Fresh satellite imagery analysis has revealed the rapid advancement of China's 60 GW Medog hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo, raising critical water security concerns for India's Arunachal Pradesh. The report, produced by EarthSense Labs-a geospatial AI start-up incubated at FITT, IIT Delhi-indicates that construction is widespread and accelerating near the McMahon Line, approximately 40 to 50 km north of the Indian border.

Photo: министерство экологии и природных ресурсов Тамбовской области Bridge-dam on the Tsna River

The analysis identifies a systemic shift in the landscape of the lower Yarlung Tsangpo in southeastern Tibet. Between July 2025 and August 2026, imagery shows a transition from inhabited villages and farmland to a heavy industrial zone. Specifically, at the Mainling high dam site, entire villages have been cleared to make way for earthworks and river diversion. The project is designed as a complex system of five cascade stations costing an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan (approximately $168 billion), utilizing 40 km tunnels to harness a river drop of over 2,000 metres.

Crucially, the report locates a tunnel outlet near the India-China border, downstream of Medog County, suggesting that infrastructure is being laid before official groundbreaking ceremonies. This creates a strategic imbalance in water management, as China lacks a binding water-sharing treaty or transparent data-sharing mechanism with New Delhi.

In response to this upstream development, India has proposed the 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh. The project's primary function is not merely power generation, but hydraulic cushioning. Chief Minister Pema Khandu has noted that the SUMP reservoir, with a proposed capacity of 9.2 billion cubic metres (BCM), exceeds the reported 5.2 BCM capacity of the Chinese project. This capacity gap is intended to allow India to regulate downstream flows, mitigate the impact of sudden discharge changes from China, and ensure water availability during lean seasons.

However, the implementation of SUMP has encountered significant domestic bottlenecks. The project has triggered intense opposition from the Adi communities, who fear mass displacement and the loss of ancestral lands and livelihoods. These tensions have escalated into violence, necessitating the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) during pre-feasibility surveys.

The friction surrounding the project extends into the digital and political sphere. A video by environmental engineer Katon Moyong, criticizing the SUMP, was recently restricted in India by Meta following a government notice under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, 2000. This move by the centre has sparked debate over the transparency of the discourse surrounding the Siang dam.

The current situation reveals a complex geopolitical and internal struggle: while the Indian state views the SUMP as a necessary strategic buffer against China's hydraulic infrastructure in Tibet, the project's execution is hindered by local socio-environmental resistance and a lack of diplomatic clarity with Beijing.