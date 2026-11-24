India warns UN Security Council that Global South bears disproportionate burden of distant wars

Addressing the UN Security Council on Monday, India's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, highlighted a systemic disparity in how global conflicts impact different regions, asserting that the economic and humanitarian burdens of distant wars are borne disproportionately by the Global South.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Flags of Russia and India in the seaport

In a pointed historical parallel, Ambassador Harish invoked the Bengal famine of 1943, which resulted in over three million deaths. He framed this tragedy not as an isolated event, but as a stark illustration of how wartime priorities and calculations made far from the actual battlefield can trigger catastrophic human costs for civilian populations in distant territories.

The Ambassador argued that current geopolitical instabilities, specifically the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, mirror this pattern. He noted that while the fighting is regional, the consequences-manifesting as disruptions in food, fuel, and fertiliser supply chains-are global. The systemic vulnerability is underscored by the fact that the Black Sea region and India together produce nearly one-fifth of the world's cereals, with Russia and Ukraine alone accounting for nearly a quarter of global exports of wheat, maize, and barley.

According to the Indian representative, the crisis is not merely a matter of logistics but a structural failure in protecting critical infrastructure. He detailed how conflicts deepen food insecurity by damaging farming infrastructure, displacing communities, and restricting humanitarian access. He emphasised that for the Global South, peace is not a theoretical concept but a practical necessity tied to the arrival of ships at ports and the feeding of hungry populations.

India also raised the issue of maritime security, expressing grave concern over attacks on merchant vessels and the loss of Indian seafarers' lives in conflict zones. This led to a call for the immediate restoration of safe navigation in international waterways and an end to the targeting of commercial shipping.

To counter these systemic disruptions, India highlighted its own role in maintaining global food security through humanitarian aid, including wheat supplies to Afghanistan, rice to Sudan, and assistance to Palestine. Furthermore, Ambassador Harish mentioned India's diplomatic initiatives, such as the launch of the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers alongside Liberia, and direct engagement with conflict parties regarding grain corridors.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to move from "endless war to the end of war," India urged the Security Council to prioritise the protection of civilian infrastructure and ensure freedom of navigation to prevent the recurrence of the disproportionate suffering seen in historical precedents like the 1943 famine.