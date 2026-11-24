Armenia Drafts New Constitution to Codify Pro-Western Shift and Expand PM Powers

Armenia's government has introduced a draft of a new Constitution for a national referendum, a move that Andrey Koshkin, head of the department of political analysis and socio-psychological processes at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, identifies as a structural effort to codify a pro-Western trajectory and distance the country from Moscow.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by European Parliament, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Nikol Pashinyan

The proposed constitutional changes include a significant expansion of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's authority, granting him the status of commander-in-chief during both peacetime and wartime. Additionally, the draft omits references to the Declaration of Independence, specifically the call for international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, a point of domestic contention.

Koshkin argues that these legal adjustments are intended to legitimize a broader geopolitical shift toward Washington and Brussels. This institutional pivot is accompanied by observable administrative actions, including the expansion of the U. S. diplomatic mission in Armenia to make it one of the largest in the country and a critical reassessment of Armenia's obligations within post-Soviet integration frameworks, such as the CSTO and CIS.

According to Koshkin, the referendum serves as a mechanism to embed this new developmental path into the state's highest regulatory act. He suggests that the government is utilizing internal democratic procedures to secure a Western orientation. This regional realignment is further evidenced by Yerevan's efforts to normalize relations with Ankara.

While the Armenian leadership seeks sovereignty through Western partnerships, analysts note the potential risks to national security and the economy resulting from a break with Russia. Koshkin points to the stability of multi-vector diplomacy in other macro-regions, such as the Indo-Pacific, as a contrast to the risks associated with radical institutional ruptures with neighboring powers.