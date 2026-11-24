Federal government accelerates Hamburg bridge project to prevent potential structural collapse

Construction has begun on a new bridge crossing the Northern Elbe in Hamburg's northeastern district, replacing a 1963 steel structure deemed critical due to cracking monitored by 240 sensors. The German Federal Ministry of Transport described the replacement as urgent, citing a risk of collapse. Work started on November 23, 2026, under a regulatory mechanism allowing preliminary construction before the full planning procedure (Planfeststellungsverfahren) is finalized.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Payback period of infrastructure. Highway over the river

The new structure will be built adjacent to the existing bridge to maintain traffic flow, with a width of up to 70 meters. It will accommodate eight vehicle lanes, four in each direction, plus a dedicated pedestrian and cycling lane. Daily traffic in this section, between the Hamburg-Südost triangle and the Hamburg-Harburg exit, totals 131,000 vehicles, 25% of which are heavy goods vehicles. The project, costing 300 million euros, is financed by the federal government, with Deges acting as both project developer and constructor, working in peat soil conditions.

The first section of the new bridge is scheduled to open to traffic in 2030, followed by the demolition of the old structure and the completion of the second section. The entire complex is expected to be ready by mid-2033. While the final planning decision has not yet been adopted, major earthworks and assembly have already commenced under accelerated infrastructure legislation.