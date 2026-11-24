Uzbekistan Central Bank outlines new administrative procedures for credit sales entities

Uzbekistan's Central Bank has published a draft regulation that would require specific entities offering installment payment services to register in a special registry. The document, currently open for public consultation until December 1, 2026, introduces a defined administrative procedure for commercial organizations that rely heavily on credit sales, distinguishing them from producers and financial institutions.

Registration Thresholds and Scope

Under the proposed rule, an organization must register with the Central Bank if two conditions are met simultaneously at the end of a reporting quarter. First, the entity's total turnover must exceed 500 million soums. Second, installment payments must constitute at least 50% of that turnover. This requirement explicitly excludes manufacturing enterprises from the registry mandate, limiting the scope to non-production commercial entities.

The regulation defines the point at which the right to offer installment services legally arises: an organization acquires this right only after being entered into the Central Bank's special registry. The mechanism for entry differs by entity type. Banks and microfinance organizations will join the registry by notifying the Central Bank, while other legal entities must undergo a formal registration process.

Compliance Timeline and Data Verification

Entities meeting the specified thresholds are required to submit an application and supporting documents to the Central Bank no later than the 20th day of the month following the end of the reporting period. To verify eligibility, the Central Bank will analyze data provided by the Tax Committee, specifically utilizing information from electronic invoices and online cash registers. This data stream allows the regulator to identify businesses that exceed the turnover and credit-share benchmarks without requiring self-reported verification as the primary source.

Failure to register while conducting activities that meet the criteria would constitute a violation of the charter requirements. The draft decision is scheduled to enter into force on January 1, 2027, establishing a concrete operational deadline for compliance.

Current Status of the Regulation

As of November 24, 2026, this rule remains a draft. It has been posted on the portal for the discussion of normative legal documents and is subject to public review until December 1. The text describes the proposed administrative burden and enforcement mechanisms, but it does not represent an enacted law or an active requirement until the official effective date passes.