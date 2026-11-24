Guyana provides support to 25,800 individuals under new two-year exit framework

More than 25,800 individuals in Guyana currently receive public assistance through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, a figure disclosed by Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud during parliamentary proceedings on Monday, 23 November 2026.

Photo: mos.ru by Фото: Объединение культурных и досуговых центров Восточного административного округам, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Humanitarian assistance

The minister provided the statistic while addressing the Parliamentary Committee of Supply, explaining the rationale behind a request for supplementary funding to sustain support for vulnerable populations, including old-age pensioners.

Eligibility for the programme is not restricted to the unemployed. Minister Persaud clarified that applicants whose income is insufficient to meet basic needs also qualify, identifying single parents as a significant demographic among those seeking aid.

"We have seen, and this is not a new phenomenon, a lot of single parents apply,” the minister stated to the committee.

Public assistance is designed as a temporary safety net rather than a permanent status. The ministry generally applies a maximum support period of two years for those receiving economic assistance, aiming to transition beneficiaries towards financial independence.

To facilitate this transition, the ministry offers free training opportunities and partnerships with the Women's Leadership Institute. These programmes focus on equipping recipients with skills for employment, entrepreneurship, and the establishment of income-generating activities.

The committee subsequently approved the additional $10 billion in funding sought by the ministry to maintain these services (DPI).