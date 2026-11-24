Pampanga grants ₱5,400 to 1,436 mental health patients

A total of 1,436 individuals living with mental health conditions received financial aid and medical supplies on Monday, November 23, through a coordinated effort between the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Pampanga provincial government.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The psychologist and the patient

The distribution was carried out under the agency's Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) Program, with each beneficiary receiving ₱5,400. Alongside the cash grant, the Provincial Capitol provided free medicines to the recipients.

Institutional Support and Resource Distribution

Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda and other provincial officials oversaw the distribution, which included additional food provisions. Beneficiaries received rice under a national program led by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., while the provincial government supplemented this with chicken and hotdogs.

To move beyond temporary relief, the Capitol announced plans to establish a dedicated facility aimed at addressing the long-term needs of individuals with mental health conditions, specifically ensuring a more consistent supply of necessary medications.

Governor Pineda further urged families managing mental health concerns to access professional support through the Pampanga Care and Counseling Center.