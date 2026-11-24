Guyana gas plant cost hits $956m after contractor claims

The total cost of the 300-megawatt natural gas-fired electricity and liquids generation facility at Wales, West Bank Demerara, has risen to US$956 million, Prime Minister Mark Phillips confirmed to Parliament on Monday, 23 November 2026. This represents an increase of US$197 million from the original contracted price of US$759 million, driven largely by additional demands from the US-headquartered contractor, LINDSAYCA.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by John Vachon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Oil refinery

According to Phillips, LINDSAYCA has demanded a cumulative additional US$200 million over the past six months. Of this amount, the government has already disbursed US$170 million. The remaining US$30 million is part of the total cost adjustment that moved the project's value from the initial US$759 million baseline to the current US$956 million figure. Phillips stated that these payments were made to settle disputes, specifically replacing potential arbitration regarding costs incurred by the former joint venture (CH/LINDSAYCA) for soil stabilisation work.

During the parliamentary session, the National Assembly approved a further tranche of GYD$24.7 billion for the energy sector. This funding mechanism is tied to an open-book accounting process, where payments are released based on verified work completed towards the project's conclusion. Responding to questions from APNU parliamentary leader Dr. Terrence Campbell regarding potential cost caps and penalties for delays, Phillips indicated that the government does not envisage further slippage. He affirmed that the contractor is expected to complete the project within the established timeframe, with a target start-up date for the electricity plant set for the first quarter of 2027.

It is noted that the US$956 million figure does not include the cost of the associated pipeline, which stands at US$1 billion. This pipeline infrastructure was financed by ExxonMobil and is subject to repayment by the Guyanese state, though the government stipulates that the natural gas supplied through it will be provided to the country free of cost.

Phase 2 Turbine Procurement

Prime Minister Phillips also defended the decision to sole-source turbines for Phase 2 of the Wales gas-to-energy project, which has a capacity of 260 megawatts. The government selected Siemens Energy, a Germany-based manufacturer, as the exclusive supplier. Phillips explained that this decision was driven by market conditions, as Siemens Energy is currently the only company manufacturing the specific turbines required, and the need to maintain the 2030 schedule necessitated long-lead procurement.

Under this arrangement, the government has already paid 10 percent of the turbine costs to secure supplier commitment. Monday's approval of approximately US$20.3 million constitutes a second 10 percent payment. Phillips stated that the remaining balance will be paid after delivery and installation, a strategy designed to lock in supply availability for the second phase of the energy infrastructure development.