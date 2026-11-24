Guyana National Assembly approves $89.8 billion supplementary budget for infrastructure and energy

The National Assembly has approved supplementary funding totaling $89.8 billion to sustain expanded government programmes and accelerate critical infrastructure projects. The authorisation follows the piloting of two financial papers by Dr Ashni Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance.

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The legislative action covers Financial Supplementary Paper Number 2 of 2026, which addresses Contingency Fund Advances, and Supplementary Paper Number 3 of 2026, which modifies current and capital estimates. These instruments allow the state to reallocate resources toward emergency repairs and expanded operational requirements across several ministries.

Infrastructure and Energy Investments

The Ministry of Public Works received the largest single allocation of $27.4 billion. These funds are designated for the rehabilitation of main access and hinterland roads, specifically targeting the Linden-Mabura Road and the Kurupukari Bridge. Minister Singh highlighted the Linden-Mabura-Kurupukari-Lethem corridor as a strategic priority, noting its potential to transform the national economy through integration with a deepwater port.

Simultaneously, the Office of the Prime Minister was granted $24.7 billion to accelerate the Gas-to-Energy (GtE) Project. The government intends for this project to stabilize electricity tariffs and eventually deliver a 50 per cent reduction in energy costs upon becoming operational.

Fuel Cost Mitigation and Public Utilities

To prevent the pass-through of rising global energy costs to citizens, Parliament approved $11.3 billion for electricity companies. This funding addresses the financial pressure caused by geopolitical disruptions and supply chain volatility, which have seen refined petroleum prices increase by over 50 per cent in some categories. Of this sum, $8 billion is specifically earmarked for Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL), while the remainder supports providers in Linden, Mabaruma, Mahdia, Port Kaituma, Moruca, and Matthew's Ridge.

Further utility and transport investments include $1.6 billion for the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation to expand work programmes at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Social Services and Public Safety

The funding package includes significant allocations for social welfare and health: $10 billion was approved for the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security to maintain payments for old-age pensioners and public assistance beneficiaries. Additionally, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) received $809 million to support its expanded medical services.

Other approved disbursements include $1 billion for the continued distribution of the $100,000 national cash grant, $411.8 million for the Guyana Prison Service, $34.7 million for the Guyana Police Force, and $50.3 million for the Board of Industrial Training under the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning.

Minister Singh stated that these supplementary allocations are necessary to align financial resources with the pace of the government's development agenda and ensure projects are completed within established timelines.