Three men face joint charge for attempted arson of Strathspey Primary School in East Coast Demerara

Three men, including a spouse of a local political candidate, have faced new criminal charges for allegedly attempting to set fire to a primary school in East Coast Demerara (ECD), days after they were already charged in connection with an incident at a nearby power substation. The additional allegation marks a procedural expansion of the existing case, with the three accused now subject to a joint charge for the attempted arson of Strathspey Primary School.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sgt. Aaron Hostutler, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Fire

Shane Fordyce, 34, Jonathan Cox, 29, and Yannick McCalman, 33, appeared before Magistrate Teriq Mohammed at the Vigilance Magistrate's Court on Monday, where the court read the joint charge regarding the incident allegedly committed between November 6 and 7, 2026. The three individuals were not required to enter a plea at this stage and were subsequently remanded to prison. The court scheduled the next hearing for December 21.

Fordyce is the husband of Natasha Singh-Lewis, a candidate for the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, which is led by Azruddin Mohamed, a figure who is currently under US sanctions and indicted. Cox, a taxi driver, and McCalman are the co-accused. All three had previously been charged, along with three others-Alex Simpson, Timothy James, and Osafo Browne-in connection with the alleged firebombing of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) substation at Good Hope, ECD. Those initial charges were classified as terrorism-related, and the six men were granted bail, with a court return date also set for December 21.

These developments follow reports by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum that investigators uncovered alleged plans for further attacks on critical electricity infrastructure and a school in ECD. Blanhum stated that detectives found indications of a plot to attack another GPL substation in Georgetown, which was allegedly intended to coincide with unrest during a anticipated power outage. The Umana Yana was also reportedly listed as a target in these alleged plans. In a separate development, the Guyana Police Force issued a wanted bulletin on Friday for Ivor Small, known as "Son Son,' of Buxton, ECD, for questioning in relation to the alleged attack on Strathspey Primary School.

The legal status of the accused remains in flux due to an active appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack. The DPP has approached the Full Court to overturn the November 18 ruling by Magistrate Mohammed that granted bail to the six men charged over the GPL substation incident. The prosecution argues that the magistrate did not adequately consider the severity of the charges and the minimum sentences prescribed for the offences. Additionally, the State contends that the magistrate failed to properly weigh the strength of the case and the national security implications of the alleged attacks. The appeal also challenges the magistrate's interpretation of Article 139 of the Constitution of Guyana, with the prosecution maintaining that bail is regulated by legislation rather than being an independent constitutional entitlement. The DPP is seeking orders to deny bail and issue warrants for the arrest of the accused to facilitate their remand in custody.