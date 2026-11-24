Chet Bowling retains NTFGL lead with 21 points as Patrick Prashad wins sixth leg

Patrick Prashad claimed victory in the sixth leg of the Promotech, Genuine Auto Spares and Tools National Top Flight Golf League (NTFGL) Tour, recording a net 69 to secure first place and earn eight points. Prashad also took the Best Front Nine award, a performance that propelled him to fourth place on the overall leaderboard with 14 points.

Mike Mangal followed in second place, also returning a net 69 during his make-up round to collect five points, bringing his total tally to 13. Ian Gouveia and Fazil Hanif rounded out the top five for the round, earning two and one points respectively.

Chet Bowling finished third in the round but secured a five-point haul by adding the Best Back Nine award to his three placement points. This result allows Bowling to maintain his lead at the top of the overall standings with 21 points, holding a two-point advantage over Videsh Persaud, who sits in second with 19 points.

Current NTFGL Overall Standings

Following the completion of six rounds, the leaderboard is led by Bowling (21) and Persaud (19). Joseph Szeplaki holds third place with 15 points, followed by Patrick Prashad (14) and Mike Mangal (13). Fazil Hanif occupies sixth place with 11 points, while Oliver Downes and Maxim Mangra are tied with 10 points each.

The tour, hosted at the Lusignan Golf Club and supported by Promotech and Genuine Auto Spares and Tools, continues with several rounds remaining to determine the eventual championship title.