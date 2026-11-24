Government rejects bid to lower free bus pass age to 60

The Department for Transport has confirmed there are currently no plans to reduce the eligibility age for the English National Concessionary Travel Scheme (ENCTS) to 60, despite calls from MPs to align England's provision with that of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved London bus

The response came in the Commons Chamber this week, where Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander was questioned by Labour MP David Smith. Mr Smith specifically enquired whether the government intended to lower the age threshold, introduce specific travel concessions for NHS staff who retire at 60, or address the disparity in eligibility across the UK nations.

The legislative threshold

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport Simon Lightwood stated that eligibility for an older person's bus pass in England is fixed by legislation to the state pension age, which currently stands at 66. He noted that this link is designed to reflect changes in longevity and ensure the scheme remains affordable.

Mr Lightwood highlighted the financial scale of the entitlement, noting that local authority spending on concessionary travel, supported by central government, is approximately £795 million per year. He argued that any change to the national statutory eligibility would result in substantial additional recurring costs.

Local authority discretion

While the national threshold remains unchanged, the government pointed out that local authorities in England retain the discretion to use their own resources to offer concessions beyond statutory obligations. This includes the possibility of lowering the eligibility age or extending passes to additional groups within their specific areas.

Support for such local initiatives is provided through the Local Authority Bus Grant. The government has confirmed a long-term investment of over £3 billion over the next three years to support local leaders and operators, with multi-year allocations for councils totalling nearly £700 million annually.

The case for change

Advocates for the change, including Labour MP Mohammad Yasin, argue that extending free travel to those over 60 would provide financial relief and mitigate social isolation. Mr Yasin suggested that the move would support access to healthcare and facilitate continued engagement in volunteering and community life, calling it a small investment for significant social value.

Separately, the government confirmed that from 1 April 2027, off-peak time restrictions on bus passes for disabled persons will be removed.