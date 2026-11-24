Erdington has highest youth unemployment rate in England, with PIP cuts proposed

The Erdington parliamentary constituency in Birmingham records the highest rate of youth unemployment in England, according to the latest government data. One in six residents aged 16 to 24 are currently out of work, a figure that distinguishes the area significantly from the national average.

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Concentration of economic disadvantage

Birmingham accounts for six of the worst-performing constituencies in England for this demographic. In addition to Erdington, which includes neighbourhoods such as Castle Vale and Stockland Green, the list of high-unemployment areas in the city includes Perry Barr, Yardley, and Hall Green and Moseley. These locations also rank among the poorest in the country, suggesting a direct correlation between low income and a lack of local employment opportunities for young adults.

Policy shift in welfare spending

The government is responding to these statistics with a structural change to benefits, rather than through temporary job schemes. The Milburn report, which informs this new approach, highlights a stark disparity in public expenditure: spending on benefits for young people is 25 times greater than spending on employment support.

Alan Milburn, the report's author, argues that this ratio is unsustainable. He stated: "The pendulum's swung far too far from the one to the other — £25 to one, and we can take everything to £2 to one. To do that, we've got to invest, less in benefits, so we've got to be paying out less in benefits.”

Under the proposed changes, Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and the Universal Credit health element for under-25s are set to be replaced by a new payment structure. The objective is to redirect resources from passive income support towards active employment measures, addressing what officials describe as the risk of a "lost generation.”