Northumbria PCC opens £100,000 fund for community groups addressing anti-social behaviour

Funding derived from the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) is being redirected into local grassroots initiatives across Northumbria to address anti-social behaviour and motorbike-related disorder.

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Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth has announced that £100,000 is available through the Commissioner's Community Fund. The allocation follows the "Community Catch Up" consultation, where residents identified anti-social behaviour and illegal off-road bikes and scooters as primary concerns.

Grant structures and eligibility

The funding is split into two distinct tiers to differentiate between short-term interventions and sustained activity:

Small grants: Up to £1,000 for one-off events.

Up to £1,000 for one-off events. Project funding: Between £1,001 and £5,000 for year-long initiatives.

The fund is designed for grassroots organisations and community groups within the force area. This follows a 2024 pilot where 27 groups received support to provide services for vulnerable families and youth opportunities.

Administration and timeline

The Community Foundation North East is administering the application process. According to Adam Lopardo, Chief Funding and Partnership Officer at the foundation, the grants are intended to help small organisations develop projects that increase community connectivity.

Applications opened on 23 November 2026 and will close at 12pm on 11 January 2027. The initiative forms part of the refreshed Police and Crime Plan, which focuses on the goals of "safer streets and stronger communities."