Wigan council to vote on removing HMO planning decisions from elected committees

Councillors in Wigan are set to vote on adopting new national planning delegation rules on Wednesday, November 25, under a framework that mandates the transfer of decision-making power from elected committees to planning officers for a specific category of applications.

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The changes, which took effect on November 1, require that standard schedule 1 planning applications, including qualifying HMOs, be determined by unelected council officers rather than a planning committee. This shift is effective immediately under national regulations, meaning the local authority is legally required to operate under these new delegation structures.

Under the new scheme, the procedural safeguards previously available to elected members are removed. Specifically, applications with 10 or more public objections no longer automatically trigger a referral to the planning committee. Additionally, the mechanisms allowing ward councillors or planning committee members to call in an application for review have been eliminated.

The controlling Labour group expects to approve the new rules "under protest.” A motion submitted by Labour states that while the council "does not fully agree” with the arrangements, it "must operate within the now current law” to avoid unlawful decisions that could expose residents to financial costs.

The motion also directs the council to write to the government requesting two specific amendments. First, it seeks a rule that would refer HMO planning applications to the planning committee where appropriate. Second, it requests that if a disagreement arises between the nominated elected member and the nominated planning officer regarding whether an application should be referred to the committee, the elected member should hold the final say.

The opposition Reform group has indicated it will oppose the changes, citing the removal of democratic scrutiny. Leader Coun Paul Watson argued that the new rules systematically strip local councillors of the power to challenge planning decisions affecting their communities. "What is the purpose of electing local councillors if their powers to challenge planning decisions affecting their communities are systematically being stripped away?” he said.

The vote on Wednesday will formally implement the new delegation scheme for the authority, aligning local procedure with the national mandate while simultaneously registering formal concern about the reduced role of elected members in the decision-making process.