Expert explains impact of Estonian border closures on Russian economy

Vladimir Shveitzer, a senior researcher at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Pravda. Ru that Estonia's decision to close border crossings is unlikely to trigger a similar chain reaction among other neighbors of Russia. In the interview, the expert analyzed the prospects for further isolation of border territories and the impact of these measures on the Russian economy.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by William John Gauthier from Denmark, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Estonia/Russia

Earlier, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that the tightened regime at the borders was intended to prevent circumvention of sanctions and minimize the activity of Russian intelligence services abroad. Against this backdrop, experts have discussed how these radical steps would alter regional logistics and daily life. However, Tallinn continues to balance political slogans with practical needs, as demonstrative resolve often masks the narrow economic interests of local elites.

Shveitzer noted that despite the general rhetoric from Brussels, each state is guided primarily by national priorities. He argued that the total closure of all communication channels between countries is currently an unlikely scenario.

"It is unlikely that Estonia's decision will prompt similar actions by other Russian neighbors", he explained. "Each state has its own interests and its own view of the situation, so there is no single line of behavior. There is a common position of the European Union that is regularly voiced, but individual countries, when making decisions, are guided first and foremost by their own priorities".

The analyst emphasized that the actions of the Baltic states fit into the broader policy framework of the EU, yet it is impossible to "nail down" all exits. The situation in neighboring countries, such as Finland, confirms the complexity of the issue: internal conflicts even arise there when individual deputies demand that borders be opened, risking their political careers. Meanwhile, the confrontation with Russia has already led to noticeable income losses in border towns, where trade and services are on the verge of paralysis.

"It is impossible to completely stop all contacts and close communication channels", the expert said. "Therefore, each state will make decisions taking into account the circumstances and its own interests at a specific stage".

Discussing the consequences for Moscow, Shveitzer added that at the state level, a large-scale effect of Tallinn's actions is not expected. Nevertheless, the blow will fall on the private sector and entrepreneurs whose activities are directly linked to the Baltic direction. In conditions where Europe's influence is weakening without constructive dialogue with the Kremlin, the restrictions hit ordinary citizens and organizations involved in cross-border trade operations first.