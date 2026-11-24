Russia and Turkmenistan report 11.5 percent growth in rail freight volumes during nine months

Rail freight volumes between Turkmenistan and Russia reached 441.2 thousand tonnes over the first nine months of the year, marking an 11.5% increase from the previous period. Marat Khusnullin, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, disclosed these figures during the 14th session of the Inter-Governmental Russian-Turkmenian Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Moscow.

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The central physical change reported in this data is a reduction in transit latency. Khusnullin noted that coordinated operations between the two countries' railway operators have shortened the average travel time for container trains from 33 days to 16 days. This adjustment to the physical flow of goods implies a significant change in the operational capacity of the existing rail link, allowing for faster turnover of rolling stock and more responsive logistics schedules without necessarily indicating an expansion of the track network itself.

The session was co-chaired by Khusnullin and Nokerguly Ataguliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the agenda focused on broadening cooperation in the transport and communications sector, advancing digital technologies, and reviewing the status of previously agreed commitments. The meeting concluded with the signing of the protocol of the 14th session, formalizing the current state of bilateral economic and infrastructural cooperation.