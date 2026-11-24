Rep. Anna York Bondoc calls for agricultural safeguards regarding Pax Silica project in Pampanga

Pampanga Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc has called for specific safeguards to protect agricultural water, food supplies, and flood-control infrastructure ahead of the implementation of the proposed Pax Silica project.

During a recent hearing of the House Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Negros Occidental Representative Jules Ledesma at the Batasang Pambansa, Bondoc emphasized the necessity of ensuring the project does not disrupt the irrigation systems and food production capabilities of farmers across the province.

"We need to make sure that the food supply and irrigation supply of farmers are not affected to ensure food security", Bondoc stated.

Beyond agricultural concerns, the lawmaker urged relevant agencies to coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to address persistent flooding in Central Luzon, particularly along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX). Bondoc noted that recurrent flooding in the area impedes the movement of goods and supplies between Clark and Manila, a bottleneck that threatens the government's vision for developing the Central Luzon Economic Corridor.

"We need proper flood control, especially on the NLEX, because our supplies from Clark to Manila cannot pass through when the NLEX is flooded", she added.

Bondoc clarified that her position is not an opposition to Pax Silica itself. Rather, she emphasized that the project should proceed only if the country's sovereignty is respected and adequate measures are put in place to shield local communities and vital resources from potential adverse effects.