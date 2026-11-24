Security situation in BARMM remains volatile as authorities struggle to contain regional insurgency

The guns did not fall silent in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as a newly elected parliament took office. Instead, rival factions of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), feuding political clans, and competing illicit economic interests continue to threaten the region's fragile peace.

The September 14 parliamentary elections exposed deep fault lines within the political landscape. Deadly clashes erupted between supporters of the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) and the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP). According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED), an independent conflict monitor, one riot in Barangay Bagua II, Cotabato City, left three people dead on election day.

Factional splits and unfinished decommissioning

The rivalry reflects internal divisions within the MILF. The BFP is led by former MILF military chief and newly elected Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof "Sammy Gambar” Macacua. In contrast, the UBJP serves as the Front's official political party and is led by MILF chairman Ahod "Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim.

Tomas Buenaventura, an ACLED Asia-Pacific analyst, noted that this factionalist violence has resurfaced the urgency of completing the decommissioning process, which is meant to see the MILF surrender its full arsenal of weapons. With thousands of combatants and weapons still awaiting full decommissioning, the ease with which supporters resort to arms continues to keep the region on edge.

However, ACLED suggests that the immediate armed confrontation between the BFP and UBJP may subside as both camps adjust to parliamentary politics. Both parties have signaled a common interest in the success of the Bangsamoro government and the broader peace process.

Beyond party politics: clan feuds and illicit economies

While election-related tensions are one dimension of the security challenge, they are not the only driver of violence. The Critical Events Monitoring System (CEMS) of Climate Conflict Action Asia (CCAA) recorded 79 conflict incidents and 47 deaths in October, a slight increase from the 74 incidents and 34 deaths recorded in September.

Many of these incidents were driven by personal grudges, clan feuds, and competition over illicit economic activities, including the illegal drug trade, gunrunning, and cigarette smuggling. CCAA recorded 16 incidents involving personal grudges and clan feuding in October, concentrated largely in Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Sur.

In Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur, fighting between an MILF base command and an armed group linked to criminal activities began on September 30 and continued until a temporary ceasefire took effect in mid-October. The clashes displaced approximately 1,100 households, killed one person, and wounded ten others. In neighboring Ampatuan town, a longstanding clan feud erupted into a firefight on October 15, displacing around 40 families.

Election-related tensions also spilled over into clan violence. In Taraka, Lanao del Sur, a shooting was carried out on October 3 in retaliation for the killing of an individual by two UBJP supporters during the parliamentary elections, according to CCAA.

Threats to officials and indigenous communities

Attacks on local officials persisted despite the postponement of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Several shootings targeting village officials in Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte were reportedly linked to political rivalries and preparations for the 2028 elections.

Violence also affected indigenous communities. A Teduray leader who was a barangay councillor in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan was shot dead on October 17. The following day, two other Teduray people were shot in Datu Unsay. These attacks occurred despite the formal recognition of the Teduray and Lambangian ancestral domain earlier in October. CCAA noted that indigenous communities, particularly women and children, continue to face heightened vulnerabilities, including rising reports of gender-based violence.

Competition over illicit economic activities also fueled deadly confrontations. Four people were killed in an ambush in Datu Anggal Midtimbang on October 26 in an incident allegedly linked to the illegal gun trade. In Cotabato City, two Coast Guard personnel were killed and another wounded in an October 22 ambush involving armed men reportedly linked to cigarette smuggling. Three more people were killed in a separate shooting the following day in Timako Hill, although CCAA said the incidents were unrelated.

Based on ACLED's count, Maguindanao del Sur recorded the highest number of political violence incidents in BARMM from January 1 to October 30, with 47 incidents. Maguindanao del Norte ranked second with 31 incidents, followed by Lanao del Sur with 21, the Special Geographic Area with 19, and Basilan with 11.

Accountability and the path to peace

The withdrawal of additional security forces deployed for the elections has exposed the limits of temporary security measures, allowing longstanding rivalries and illicit economic activities to continue driving armed confrontations, CCAA warned.

The election of Macacua as chief minister comes at a critical juncture for the region. The new parliament faces the challenge of advancing autonomy and development amid a fragile security environment. ACLED said the immediate tensions between the BFP and UBJP could give way to a period of détente, but the continued circulation of MILF weapons and unresolved factional divisions remain significant concerns.

CCAA emphasized that the new regional leadership and the MILF must be held accountable for addressing persistent violence, governance issues, and the incomplete decommissioning of combatants if the Bangsamoro is to achieve lasting peace and inclusive governance.