Brazilian Real crosses 6.00 mark amid fiscal policy uncertainty in Brazil

The Brazilian real experienced significant volatility on Monday, November 23, 2026, briefly crossing the 6.00 mark for the first time since April 2025 before closing at 5.926, a decrease of 0.14%. This intraday peak of 6.006 was driven primarily by fiscal stress stemming from uncertainty in the budgetary policy of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration.

Photo: Pravda.Ru Brazilian real — banknotes and coins

Investors are closely monitoring a fiscal adjustment package currently under review by the Chamber of Deputies, with an expected impact of 50 billion reais. The proposed mechanism for stabilizing the budget relies on two specific levers: capping real spending growth at 2% in years where fiscal targets are at risk and implementing a linear 10% reduction in tax incentives across various economic sectors.

Despite Chamber President Hugo Motta accelerating the voting process and rapporteur Mauro Benevides maintaining the text approved by the Senate, the market has not treated these measures as a final resolution. This skepticism is reinforced by Finance Minister Dario Durigan, who described the current package as merely a "first step," indicating that further structural reforms are necessary to stabilize national debt.

Concurrent monetary pressure adds to the uncertainty. Gabriel Galipolo, head of the Central Bank, stated a readiness to maintain or even raise interest rates if required to curb inflation, increasing the cost of borrowing. Externally, the U. S. Dollar Index (DXY) reached 104 points, its highest level since March 2025, driven by expectations of rising U. S. interest rates. This dynamic traditionally prompts capital outflows from emerging markets toward safer U. S. assets, further weakening the real.